Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for VMware (VMW)

1/21/2021 – VMware is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2021 – VMware had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $152.00 to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – VMware was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $148.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $157.00.

1/13/2021 – VMware was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

VMware stock traded up $3.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,092. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.91. The company has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,685,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $2,341,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,360,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of VMware by 4,464.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,802 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $13,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,131 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of VMware by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,250,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $466,976,000 after purchasing an additional 536,321 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of VMware by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,107,217 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $302,744,000 after purchasing an additional 552,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of VMware by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,984,210 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $285,071,000 after purchasing an additional 53,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of VMware by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 746,995 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $107,321,000 after purchasing an additional 197,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

