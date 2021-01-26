Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ: HBAN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/25/2021 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.25. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.50 to $14.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Huntington Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $13.50.

1/4/2021 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Huntington Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Huntington Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $16.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $11.00.

12/15/2020 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $11.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.57. The stock had a trading volume of 469,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,390,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 292.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 532.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

