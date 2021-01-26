Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 34,336 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 469,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,336 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $85,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 317.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 149.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.45. 91,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,339,117. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.60. The firm has a market cap of $101.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $200.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. OTR Global raised Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.45.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $1,003,226.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,570.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

