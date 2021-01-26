Meridian Network Trading Up 31.7% This Week (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Meridian Network token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000605 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meridian Network has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $831,832.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded 31.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Meridian Network

Meridian Network (CRYPTO:LOCK) is a token. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,925,158 tokens. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Meridian Network Token Trading

Meridian Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

