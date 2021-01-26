Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Cousins Properties posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CUZ. Truist lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 71,807 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 248,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,428,000 after acquiring an additional 152,130 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $895,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CUZ stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $32.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

