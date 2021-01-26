Brokerages Set Standard Life Aberdeen plc (SLA.L) (LON:SLA) Price Target at GBX 256.14

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen plc (SLA.L) (LON:SLA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 256.14 ($3.35).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Standard Life Aberdeen plc (SLA.L) to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 273 ($3.57) price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen plc (SLA.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Standard Life Aberdeen plc (SLA.L) alerts:

In other Standard Life Aberdeen plc (SLA.L) news, insider Stephen Bird purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.85) per share, for a total transaction of £1,090,000 ($1,424,091.98). Also, insider Jonathan Asquith purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, with a total value of £56,250 ($73,490.99).

Shares of LON SLA traded up GBX 5.10 ($0.07) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 308 ($4.02). 2,605,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,375,060. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 292.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 260.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 16.36. Standard Life Aberdeen plc has a one year low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a one year high of GBX 330.37 ($4.32).

About Standard Life Aberdeen plc (SLA.L)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen plc (SLA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen plc (SLA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.