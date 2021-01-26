Phoenix Global (PHB) Price Up 2.5% This Week

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Phoenix Global has a total market cap of $11.43 million and approximately $191,289.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phoenix Global has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One Phoenix Global token can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Phoenix Global

PHB is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,448,238,311 tokens. The official website for Phoenix Global is www.redpulse.com/landing . The official message board for Phoenix Global is blog.red-pulse.com . Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china

Buying and Selling Phoenix Global

Phoenix Global can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenix Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenix Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

