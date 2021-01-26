IHT Real Estate Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $32,121.00 (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market capitalization of $566,443.66 and approximately $32,121.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00071581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.57 or 0.00851520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007148 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00052075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,423.49 or 0.04447019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00015662 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017655 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

