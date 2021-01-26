RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Receives $10.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

Several analysts have recently commented on RLJ shares. Raymond James lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Compass Point started coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of RLJ stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,253. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.16. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $83.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.19 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 1.97%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,224 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 113,786 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1,543.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $342,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

