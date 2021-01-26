Leavell Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,377 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $13,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,332. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.96 and a 200-day moving average of $84.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $93.86.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.