Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,408 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.28.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395 over the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,796,144. The stock has a market cap of $415.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

