IFP Advisors Inc Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 127.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,278 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.5% of IFP Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 55,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,159,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $353.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $343.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.43. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $353.83.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

