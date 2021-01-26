SYM FINANCIAL Corp Has $140,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 224.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 320.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $66.24. The company had a trading volume of 67,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,792. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.40 and its 200 day moving average is $62.15. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $66.48.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

