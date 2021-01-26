TruWealth Advisors LLC Takes $240,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 58.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.53. 3,759,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,762,789. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $101.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

