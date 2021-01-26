Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is BEAM Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

BEAM Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 3.5% of BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $328.11 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $330.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.561 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

