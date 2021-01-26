Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Invests $272,000 in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 48,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 16,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $6,288,000. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 50,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.66. 63,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,136. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.24.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $5,937,992.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,670,199.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,058. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

