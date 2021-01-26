Clean Yield Group Buys 260 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.13.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.54. The stock had a trading volume of 202,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,893,078. The firm has a market cap of $107.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,500 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $728,106.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,387 shares of company stock valued at $960,196 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

