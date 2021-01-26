Security National Trust Co. Increases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 228.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

UPS traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $161.73. 84,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,086,806. The firm has a market cap of $139.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

