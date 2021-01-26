Nadler Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,212 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $28,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $15,232,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,075,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,917. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $72.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.79.

