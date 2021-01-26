Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TNK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Teekay Tankers from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

NYSE TNK traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,381. The firm has a market cap of $356.07 million, a P/E ratio of 1.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Teekay Tankers has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.99.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Teekay Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNK. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the third quarter worth about $190,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the third quarter worth about $305,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the second quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 196.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,790 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. 28.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

