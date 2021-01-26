Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.96.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TPR shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tapestry from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Tapestry from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 0.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,431 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,686 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 43,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,424,017 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $350,488,000 after buying an additional 3,672,165 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 851,038 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $13,302,000 after buying an additional 45,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.15. 60,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,582,969. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.03. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

