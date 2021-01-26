LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Receives $9.10 Average Target Price from Analysts

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.10.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LC shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on LendingClub from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LendingClub from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on LendingClub from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

NYSE LC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,507. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.66. The company has a market cap of $886.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.04 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LendingClub will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 9,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $100,015.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 737,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,151,352.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $30,011.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,574 shares in the company, valued at $875,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,153 shares of company stock worth $390,092. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LC. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 19,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 19,876 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

