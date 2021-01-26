Beetle Coin Trading 10.2% Higher This Week (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 51.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 26th. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $408,087.20 and $26,875.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beetle Coin has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Beetle Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beetle Coin Token Profile

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 253,272,199 tokens. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Token Trading

