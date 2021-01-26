Bitradio (BRO) Price Reaches $0.0092 on Top Exchanges

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Bitradio has a total market cap of $88,449.24 and approximately $8.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitradio has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitradio alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000378 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00013248 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008326 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,568,110 coins and its circulating supply is 9,568,106 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BROUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.