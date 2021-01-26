pNetwork (PNT) Reaches Market Cap of $9.76 Million

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last week, pNetwork has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One pNetwork token can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001395 BTC on major exchanges. pNetwork has a market cap of $9.76 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00071809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $277.70 or 0.00857765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00052626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.24 or 0.04454813 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00015618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00017513 BTC.

About pNetwork

PNT is a token. Its launch date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 70,958,369 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,614,323 tokens. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . pNetwork’s official website is p.network . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings

Buying and Selling pNetwork

pNetwork can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

