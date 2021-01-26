FinNexus (FNX) Trading Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One FinNexus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000581 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FinNexus has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. FinNexus has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and $1.42 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00071809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $277.70 or 0.00857765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00052626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.24 or 0.04454813 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00015618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00017513 BTC.

About FinNexus

FinNexus (CRYPTO:FNX) is a token. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 382,780,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,559,724 tokens. FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here

FinNexus Token Trading

FinNexus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

