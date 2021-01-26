Bitcloud Trading Down 19.8% Over Last 7 Days (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 26.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 26th. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $115,293.77 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded down 19.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,432.81 or 1.00178832 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00024162 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.51 or 0.00727444 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.39 or 0.00322455 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00176085 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002346 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002011 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00032823 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00034456 BTC.

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 35,609,169 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

