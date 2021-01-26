Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Makes New $400,000 Investment in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 433 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in CoStar Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $911.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,165. The company’s 50-day moving average is $892.31 and its 200 day moving average is $848.54. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $500.24 and a 12-month high of $951.18. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.05 and a beta of 0.97.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.46. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $425.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.13 million. Research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSGP. Truist boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $890.58.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

