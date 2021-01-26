Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Makes New $4.46 Million Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 87,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.81 during trading on Tuesday. 3,438,354 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average of $50.80.

