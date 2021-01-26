$1.00 Billion in Sales Expected for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) will announce $1.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $979.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year sales of $3.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.02 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.47.

In other news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,536,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $723,136,000 after purchasing an additional 348,018 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $212,778,000 after purchasing an additional 854,910 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,672,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,880,000 after purchasing an additional 717,336 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,713,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,944,000 after acquiring an additional 222,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,143,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XRAY traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.45. The stock had a trading volume of 25,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,804. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.97 and a 200 day moving average of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $60.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

