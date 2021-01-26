Frisch Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodstock Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,456,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 569,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,062,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $394,000.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.70. 27,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,215. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $72.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.85.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

