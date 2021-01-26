Capital Wealth Planning LLC Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $198.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

