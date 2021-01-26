Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition (NYSE:CLII) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.20

Shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLII) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.20 and last traded at $23.98, with a volume of 131300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77.

About Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition (NYSE:CLII)

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

