Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,092 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 5,264% compared to the typical daily volume of 39 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $90,000.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

IWC traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.01. 772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,887. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.66. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $55.02 and a 1-year high of $138.95.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.