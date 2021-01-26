EOG Resources (EOG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) in the last few weeks:

1/22/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

1/7/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $64.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/29/2020 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $50.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

EOG Resources stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.16. The stock had a trading volume of 124,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,045,075. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $78.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.15 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Get EOG Resources Inc alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 228.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 771,390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $38,469,000 after buying an additional 536,720 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,454 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.