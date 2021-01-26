Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 691,062 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 97.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,402,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691,062 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $116,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $81.87. 96,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,003,089. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.22. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The company has a market cap of $127.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Edward Jones lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

