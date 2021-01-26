Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $222.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABMD. TheStreet raised shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abiomed from $217.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Abiomed alerts:

ABMD traded down $6.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $342.14. 8,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,655. Abiomed has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $353.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.31, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $309.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.32.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.89 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Abiomed will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $403,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,689,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $2,117,245.72. Insiders sold a total of 13,656 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,656 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Abiomed during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.