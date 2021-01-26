Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EVFM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVFM. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 48.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVFM traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 83,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,640. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.64. Evofem Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $7.21. The stock has a market cap of $231.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.07.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 million. Analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.