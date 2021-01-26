Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) Receives €82.92 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €82.92 ($97.55).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Warburg Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get Zalando SE (ZAL.F) alerts:

ZAL stock traded up €1.77 ($2.08) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €100.25 ($117.94). 613,510 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €90.92 and its 200 day moving average price is €79.19. Zalando SE has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando SE (ZAL.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.