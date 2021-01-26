OneLedger (OLT) Trading 7.8% Higher This Week

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last week, OneLedger has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. One OneLedger token can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OneLedger has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $263,464.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OneLedger Profile

OneLedger is a token. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,111,173 tokens. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger . The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

OneLedger Token Trading

OneLedger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

