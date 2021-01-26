YEE Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.49 Million (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 26th. One YEE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YEE has a total market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YEE has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00071632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.37 or 0.00853234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00007179 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00052398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.36 or 0.04425860 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015603 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017551 BTC.

YEE Token Profile

YEE (YEE) is a token. It launched on January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YEE

