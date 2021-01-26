More Coin (MORE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $286.00

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, More Coin has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One More Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. More Coin has a market capitalization of $44,536.91 and $286.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00071632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.37 or 0.00853234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00007179 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00052398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.36 or 0.04425860 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015603 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017551 BTC.

More Coin Profile

MORE is a token. It launched on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

More Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

