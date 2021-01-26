CustomContractNetwork Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded up 84.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 26th. CustomContractNetwork has a market capitalization of $522,785.89 and approximately $6.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CustomContractNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded up 63.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.73 or 0.00417467 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000194 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork (CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . The official message board for CustomContractNetwork is medium.com/@ccntoken . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

CustomContractNetwork can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CustomContractNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

