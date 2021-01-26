Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $7.28 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,790 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 293.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,258. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.95. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $124.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

