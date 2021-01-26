Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $18.41 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,781 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $18,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 134,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 66,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 110,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ remained flat at $$55.74 during trading hours on Tuesday. 11,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,169. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.10. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $56.98.

