FC Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

FC Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of FC Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,377,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,417,000 after buying an additional 710,164 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,657,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,923,000 after purchasing an additional 656,579 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,898,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,824,000 after purchasing an additional 590,477 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,902,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,932,000 after purchasing an additional 324,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 634,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,309,000 after purchasing an additional 261,852 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $117.42. 52,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,173. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.03 and a one year high of $118.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.32.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.