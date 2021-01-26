Brokerages Set Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Target Price at $108.22

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.80.

CTLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Get Catalent alerts:

In related news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,405,000.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $244,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,912. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $400,823,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Catalent by 28.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,528,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,983 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 67.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,249,000 after acquiring an additional 591,979 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Catalent by 562.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 667,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,047,000 after purchasing an additional 566,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Catalent by 26.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,525,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,656,000 after purchasing an additional 318,766 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTLT traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.61. The stock had a trading volume of 16,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Catalent has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $120.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.90 and its 200 day moving average is $94.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.