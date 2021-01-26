Analysts Set First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) PT at $9.94

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.81.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of AG stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.26. 324,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,481,241. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average is $11.59. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $14.91.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,648 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 16,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,792 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 13.7% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 28.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

