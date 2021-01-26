Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Issues Earnings Results

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. Alaska Air Group updated its Q1 2021
IntraDay guidance to EPS.
ALK traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.46. The company had a trading volume of 58,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,347. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.93. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $67.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALK. 140166 increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cfra raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.
About Alaska Air Group
Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.
Featured Story: CAC 40 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.