Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Issues Earnings Results

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. Alaska Air Group updated its Q1 2021

IntraDay guidance to EPS.

ALK traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.46. The company had a trading volume of 58,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,347. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.93. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $67.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALK. 140166 increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cfra raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

In related news, insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,328.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 630 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $34,051.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,197.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,130 shares of company stock valued at $659,102. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.