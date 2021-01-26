Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Grows Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $199,440,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,962,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,954,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,770,000 after buying an additional 1,447,785 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,302,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 1,179.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 686,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,959,000 after acquiring an additional 632,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.98. The company had a trading volume of 124,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,938,051. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

Several brokerages have commented on CARR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

